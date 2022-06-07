Council will hold public hearing on proposed budget, swear in new city manager

SALISBURY — The public will have an opportunity to provide feedback on the proposed 2022-23 fiscal year budget for the city of Salisbury when council meets at 6 p.m. today.

Council will meet an hour before at 5 p.m. to discuss the proposed budget, which was presented last month by outgoing interim City Manager Brian Hiatt.

The recommended budget, which would go into effect July 1, projects just over $52 million in general fund expenditures. The budget maintains the current property tax rate of 71.96 cents per $100 property valuation but does raise the city’s municipal vehicle tax from $10 to $20 and includes a 4.2% increase to water and sewer rates charged by Salisbury-Rowan Utilities. That would result in a $2.49 per month increase over the current average monthly rate of $60.59 for customers who use 4,000 gallons per month.

The meetings will be streamed live at salisburync.gov/webcast and on the city’s Twitter and Facebook accounts. Anyone who wishes to speak remotely about the proposed budget during the 6 p.m. meeting must sign up by 5 p.m. on Tuesday. To sign up, contact City Clerk Kelly Baker at kbake@salisburync.gov. Those who wish to speak in-person can sign up in Council Chambers. All speakers will have three minutes. The same guidelines apply for those who wish to speak during the public comment portion of the meeting.

The agenda for City Council’s 6 p.m. meeting features more than just a public hearing on the proposed budget. New City Manager Jim Greene Jr. will take the oath of office. Greene, who comes to Salisbury from the City of Raleigh with more than 30 years of public service experience, will assume the role from Brian Hiatt, who has served in an interim capacity since the start of 2022. In an interview with the Post last month, Greene said he wants to carry out the council’s vision of making the city “a Salisbury for all.”

During the meeting, council will also hear an update from Transit Director Rodney Harrison regarding efforts to establish a micro-transit program in Salisbury. The program would operate with on-demand, ride-hailing services similar to companies like Uber and Lyft. According to the meeting agenda, council will consider approving an in-house micro-transit pilot project using the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model.

Council will also consider adopting an amendment to the current fiscal year budget to appropriate funds from the North Carolina Volkswagen Settlement Program grant to purchase two all-electric 25-foot light-duty replacement vehicles for $688,298. The vehicles would be accessible according to the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Also on the meeting agenda:

• Council is slated to award a $182,221 contract to Carolina Siteworks for the installation of sidewalk, curb and gutter along Ryan Street from Celebration Drive to Old Concord Road. Sidewalk pay-in-lieu funds in the amount of $110,814 will be applied to the project and supplemented by engineering special project funds.

• Council will consider adopting a budget amendment to appropriate $800,000 in grant funding from the Office of Justice Program/Bureau of Justice Assistance for the fiscal year 2021 Byrne Criminal Justice Innovation Program grant.

• Council will consider adopting an ordinance to create the Bell Tower Green Advisory Committee. The seven-member committee would serve to “help develop the park for the future,” according to Parks and Recreation Director Nick Aceves. The committee would be similar in function to the Hurley Park Committee, he said. If council approves the creation of the committee, the city will post a call for applications. Bell Tower Green, funded through private donations, was deeded to the city last year and has been used for numerous events.

• Council will consider authorizing the demolition of five structures:

• 318 Vanderford St.

• 425 Messner St.

• 623 Forney St.

• 1027 W. Horah St.

• 1436 Old Wilkesboro Rd.

Demolition is typically the city’s last resort and is done to prevent dilapidated homes from becoming a safety or fire hazard.

• Council will consider amending the budget to appropriate a $10,000 grant from the Blanche and Julian Robertson Foundation for the Salisbury Police Department to be used for traumatic first aid kits and expenses related to the Teens and Police Service Academy Program and Salisbury Police Crime Scene Camp.

• Council will host a public hearing regarding the use of the 2022-23 fiscal year Federal Community Development Block Grant and HOME Program funds.

• Mayor Karen Alexander will make proclamations for the 78th Anniversary of D-Day on June 6, the United States Army’s Birthday on June 14, Juneteenth on June 19 and Salisbury Pride Day on June 25. Alexander will proclaim the month of June as Immigrant Heritage Month and June through August as Play Ball Summer.