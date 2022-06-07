Blotter: June 7

Published 6:55 pm Tuesday, June 7, 2022

By Elisabeth Strillacci

In Salisbury Police reports:

  • Jose Humberto Reyes, 50, was charged with driving while impaired on Sunday. Police arrested him in the 200 block of N. Long Street.
  • Trimeka Nicole Wright, 41, was charged with simple assault and assault and battery on Monday. Police arrested her in the 1500 block of Bringle Ferry Road.

In Sheriff’s Office reports:

  • A burglary was reported at Phaniel’s Baptist Church in the 2600 block of Phaniel Church Road in Rockwell on Friday at 2:29 a.m. Jack Ross Brown, 30, was later arrested for the crime and charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering a building.
  • Robert Loden was arrested in the early morning hours on Friday following a license checkpoint on Old Beatty Ford Road near Interstate 85. Loden was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of crack cocaine, possession of marijuana, transporting a spirituous liquor in a commercial motor vehicle, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed under $2,500 secured bond.
  • A Salisbury woman was the victim of fraud by impersonation on Friday in the 400 block of Oak Ridge Run. Police report a total estimated loss of $2,700.
  • A man was the victim of larceny from his motor vehicle after a Ruger handgun was stolen on Sunday. The incident occurred in the 1100 block of Wyatt Grove Church Road in Gold Hill and the victim experience a total estimate loss of $895.

