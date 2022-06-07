Blotter for June 6

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, June 7, 2022

By Elisabeth Strillacci

In Salisbury Police reports

• Officers responded to a drug overdose of a 31-year-old man at approximately 2:30 a.m. Friday on Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• A hit-and-run with damage to the vehicle was reported by a man on East Council Street Saturday just before 6 a.m.

• Vandalism was reported by the Salisbury Housing Authority on South Shaver Street overnight Friday into Saturday.

• Property damage was reported by a man on Drew Circle about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Rowan County Sheriff

• Rowan Sheriff’s deputies recovered a vehicle on Thursday that was stolen out of Charlotte a day earlier. The car, which was not described, was located in the area of Cannon Farm Road and North Enochville Avenue about 2:30 a.m. and was towed from the scene.

• A man reported a trailer was stolen from property on Mooresville Road sometime between May 27 and June 2.

• A woman reported her car was stolen from Old Mocksville Road overnight from June 1 to June 2.

• A car was reported stolen from Peeler Road sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday.

• Brandon Jacob Peterson, 29, was arrested on East Kerr Street on Saturday and charged with identity theft.

• Tavion Lemont Shipp, 20, was arrested on Grace Church Road on Saturday and charged as a fugitive from justice.

• Thomas Heath Jordan, 47, was arrested on North Main Street on Saturday and charged with felony possession of cocaine.

• Aja Tori Watson, 22, was arrested on Saturday and charged with felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering for allegedly stealing a laptop.

