Vehicle fire destroys van behind house

SALISBURY — Just after 7 a.m. Sunday a resident flagged down police and let them know a vehicle behind a house on East Monroe Street was on fire.

Officers arrived to find flames visible through the woods and a van that had reportedly been abandoned on the property for several years was fully involved with fire. Police said the last time the vehicle was registered was 2003. They noted it appeared someone had been living in the van, but no one was injured and no other property around the van was damaged.