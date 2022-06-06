Rockwell gas station robbed, suspect escapes after chase

ROCKWELL — A robbery was reported at the BP gas station at 8770 U.S. 52 in Rockwell on Sunday around 3 p.m. followed by a chase into Stanly County.

The suspect, a male, entered the store and displayed a hand gun while demanding for money at the counter. The employee complied and the man fled east on foot until he was picked up by a white BMW with another male driving the vehicle. Nobody was injured on the scene.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call and matched the tag number on security footage to a vehicle getting gas at the Circle K at 264 E. Main St. in Rockwell. The tag also matched with a stolen vehicle out of Cabarrus County.

After officers located the vehicle, a chase ensued into Stanly County until the BMW managed to escape.

“It was really scary, but my co-work was a hero,” said Jackie Howell, an employee who was present during the robbery. “He had no prior robbery training, but I used to work at a bank and I can say he knew exactly what to do.” Howell has been an employee at the gas station since April 2021 but took a leave for a couple months when her elderly mother needed assistance. She had just returned for work at the convenience store on Thursday.

This case remains an active investigation.