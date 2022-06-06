Man arrested after wielding baseball bat in Walmart

Published 10:18 am Monday, June 6, 2022

By Elisabeth Strillacci

Justin Morgan.

SALISBURY – A 35-year-old man was arrested Saturday, June 4 after allegedly waiving a stolen baseball bat at other customers inside Walmart on Arlington St.

Justin Gray Morgan, of no certain address, was charged with second-degree trespassing and shoplifting.

Morgan had been banned from the store on a previous occasion, according to police. Witnesses reported he was using the baseball bat he swiped, valued at $28, to swing at customers, including children. As of Monday morning, Gray was still incarcerated.

 

More News

One arrested, two sought in assault, robbery

Pops at the Post makes its comeback

Jury finds Kim Yost Fraley guilty of exploiting mother-in-law

Pops at the Post photo gallery

Print Article

Comments