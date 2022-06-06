Blotter: Kannapolis man charged in knife assault

SALISBURY — A Kannapolis man was charged after allegedly assaulting someone with a knife on Sunday.

Michael Kashim York, 41, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon.

York allegedly assaulted another man with a pocket knife, but the warrant for his arrest does not specify the extent of the victim’s injuries.

In other warrants:

• Javon O’Brian Parker, 45, of Thomasville, was charged with felony passing a worthless check, felony obtaining property under false pretense and misdemeanor larceny in connection to a May incident.

Parker allegedly knowingly passed a bad check for $2,710 to purchase a church organ, organ bench and speaker and stole a set of moving dollies.

• Benjamin Harrison Jarvis, 41, of Salisbury, was charged with felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury and misdemeanor communicating threats on Friday.

Jarvis allegedly assaulted someone and inflicted cuts under the eye and side of the victim’s face, as well as a swollen eye and forehead. Jarvis also allegedly threatened the victim before attacking.

• Jason Clinton Tucker, 48, of Salisbury, was charged with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance on Saturday. Tucker was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine.

• Edward Mack Miller, 50, of Salisbury, was charged with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance, misdemeanor shoplifting and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia on Saturday.

Miller is accused of being in possession of methamphetamine, a glass smoking pipe and attempting to steal food from a Dollar General location.

• Hernandez Brandon Diaz, 24, of Mooresville, was charged with felony assault by strangulation and misdemeanor assault on a female on Saturday.

Diaz allegedly struck a woman in the head with his fist and left marks on her neck.