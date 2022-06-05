Pethel 65th Anniversary Celebration

Jacob Roy Pethel, Jr. and Lynda Lee Andrew Pethel of Salisbury celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

The couple was married on June 2, 1957, at Shiloh United Methodist Church in Granite Quarry.

Roy retired from Fiber Industries/Celanese Corporation. If you have a piece of antique oak furniture in your house, there is a huge possibility Roy refinished it in his beloved workshop that recently was destroyed by fire!

Lynda was a self-employed accountant and kept the books for many local small businesses before working in her son’s law office before retirement.

Mr. and Mrs. Pethel has two children, Branson (Carmen) Pethel and Lee (Barry) McCall of Salisbury, and three grandchildren, Drew Pethel, Jordan McCall and Harrison McCall.

The couple will celebrate with family and friends throughout the summer as Roy’s workshop has just been rebuilt!