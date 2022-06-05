Curl up with kittens and a book at Salisbury animal sanctuary

The Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary is set to kick off its annual Summer Reading Program on Wednesday, continuing a popular tradition for Salisbury that stretches back for years.

Marcia Parrott is the president of the sanctuary’s board of directors and even she can’t quite recall just how long the program has been going on. What Parrott is certain of, though, is that the sessions have been a hit for as long as she can remember.

Held every Wednesday from June through August from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., the classes are generally geared for children ages K-5 to come along with parents. Parrot says, however, the sanctuary is open to anyone who just wants a chance to enjoy the experience, even adults.

For those who do attend, the sanctuary has books on site (or you can bring your own) for various reading levels and genres and visitors can find a comfortable spot around the area to relax alongside some feline friends.

Those who participate that find a book they can’t quite put down are welcome to take them home. The cats on-site at the sanctuary are available through adoption to take home as well.

Parrott explained that those who form a connection with a certain cat while at the program who are also approved for adoption will have any spay or neutering costs covered by the facility.

No reservations or registration is required to come out and enjoy the Summer Reading Program and all the facility asks is that visitors not wear open toe-shoes and those under the age of 16 are accompanied by an adult at least 21 years or older.

Visitors are asked to bring no more than three children per adult so as to help supervise while ensuring that everyone has the best possible time diving into new books and making friends with all kinds of new and friendly cats.

Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary is a safe place for abused and abandoned dogs and cats, providing health care, spaying/neutering, protection, warmth, care and love while they await adoption. Those interested can learn more about the facility on their website at faithfulfriendsnc.org/ .