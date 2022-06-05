Caldwell Graduation

Alexandra Caldwell, M.D. is proud to announce her graduation from The Morehouse School of Medicine where she earned her Doctor of Medicine.

While attending The Morehouse School of Medicine, Alexandra was awarded the Primary Care Award which is given to the student(s) who best exemplifies the fundamental mission of The Morehouse School of Medicine to produce physicians who will be concerned for the primary health care needs of those who are underserved. She also was awarded the Bloomberg Scholarship and the Merit Scholarship.

Alexandra was a 2014 graduate from East Carolina University where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Biology. She will attend the Obstetrics and Gynecology Residency Program at The Morehouse School of Medicine. Upon completion, Alexandra plans to work as an Obstetric Hospitalist.

Alexandra is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Franklin and Renay Caldwell of Kannapolis, her brother is Mr. Franklin E. Caldwell II, she is the granddaughter of Mrs. Margaret J. Caldwell, the late Mr. Percy C. Caldwell, Sr., the late Mrs. Sumiko I. Whitaker, and the late Mr. Morris Whitaker.