Blotter: June 3

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A business at the 1400 block of Klumac Road reported shoplifting on Tuesday. The company reported losing an estimated $4,558 in valuables due to shoplifting.

• A breaking-and-entering was investigated by police on Thursday morning. The incident occurred in the 800 block of Laurel Pointe Circle. The suspect attempted to physically enter a home where a female victim lived.

In Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A woman was charged with felony drug possession in Salisbury on Wednesday morning. Desiree Aphradite Stovall, 33, was arrested after officers found marijuana, methamphetamine and cocaine in a vehicle that she was a passenger in. The incident occurred in the 800 block of Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• Lerenzo Harris, 39, was charged with felony trafficking cocaine on Wednesday in Salisbury. Harris was arrested following an investigation in the 100 block of West Liberty Street.