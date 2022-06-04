Novant Health Auxiliary membership tea celebrates accomplishments

SALISBURY — The Novant Health Auxiliary hosted its annual membership tea May 26 at the home of Susan Whitaker as a celebration of accomplishments.

Since 1936, the auxiliary has contributed thousands of hours of manning the hospital gift shop, surgical waiting room and other needed services at Novant Medical Center, formerly known as the Rowan Regional facilities.

In addition, they donate the funds generated from the gift shop and other fundraisers to purchase new equipment, gifts for pediatric patients, and help assist with indigent care. This group can be described as an external coalition that has worked alongside the hospital by providing passionate, typically already involved, aides.

The majority of the group consists of women who have served for dozens of years, ranging from a chaplain at the hospital to a gift shop volunteer of over 30 years. Responsible for organizing this year’s social were the membership committee of Libby Fowler, Carolyn Hood, Jane Rowland, Dottie Clement and Barbara Waggoner.

The highlight of this year’s tea was Barbara Waggoner, a cheerful volunteer of over 50 years. She has served in the former Hospital Hospitality Shop, the history committee, and practically anywhere else in need of an extra hand since she began her volunteer work in 1971. When asked she described the Auxiliary as “a wonderful organization that truly gives back a lot, in which I have learned so many beautiful stories from the patients receiving care.”

The auxiliary extends its membership to any resident in Rowan County who is 18 years or older. For additional information, call 704-210-5082