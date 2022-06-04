Library’s Summer Reading kicks off with ‘Down to Earth Aerials’ and other programs

Rowan Public Library

On Monday, June 6, Rowan Public Library kicks off six weeks of the Summer Reading Children’s Big Show series, designed for school age audiences (rising K-fifth grade), though all ages are welcome. Each Rowan Public Library branch will take turns hosting outdoor performances by Down to Earth Aerials, featuring aerial acrobat Amanda Finch, at 10:30 a.m. and again at 2 p.m. at each branch. Performances will be held at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) on Monday, June 6; RPL South (China Grove) on Tuesday, June 7; RPL East (Rockwell) on Wednesday, June 8; and RPL West (Cleveland) on Thursday, June 9.

Finch received her education in aerial acrobatics from the New England Center for Circus Arts in Brattleboro, Vermont, and is a 2018 graduate of Ecole Cirque Nationale/Cirque Du Soleil in Montreal, Canada. She created a summer reading program that includes an aerial acrobatic performance and an interactive presentation where she explains about the mechanics, physics, muscle memory and studying required to become a professional acrobat and instructor. The goals of Down to Earth Aerials’ summer reading programs are to motivate families and children to read for pleasure, help school-aged children maintain reading skills, establish the library as a vital part of the community and encourage partnerships with schools.

Down to Earth Aerials first performed as part of RPL’s Summer Reading programming in Summer 2017, and audience members were wowed by the acrobatic moves on display. “I saw the 2017 performance at RPL South in China Grove, and everyone loved watching the aerialist perform and hearing her story. I think this will be a great program for Summer 2022 that everyone will enjoy,” said Laurie Lyda, library services manager. For more information about Down to Earth Aerials, go to www.downtoearthaerials.com.

Upcoming Children’s Big Show Performers:

• June 13-16, An Ocean of Fun: Tales and Song featuring (Stone) Fish Soup

• June 20-23, Carolina Raptors (The Carolina Raptors presentation will be at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.)

• June 27-30, Set Sail: Magic and Books with Steve Somers

• July 5-9, Go on an Expedition with Rowan Wild (Due to the July 4 holiday closure, RPL Headquarters’ will host its performances on Saturday, July 9.)

• July 11-14, Follow a Raindrop’s Path with the Rowan Soil and Conservation District

• July 18-21, Lee Street theater performs selected scenes from “James and the Giant Peach”

Other programs beginning this week include:

“Books, Babies, & Toddlers” (Infants to 36 months) runs June 6-30. The interactive, 30-minute program features lap-bouncing nursery rhymes, songs, fingerplays, and stories and is designed for children from birth to 36 months and their caretakers. “Books, Babies, & Toddlers” will be held outdoors as weather permits and hosted by each RPL branch: Mondays at RPL West (Cleveland) at 10 a.m.; Tuesdays at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesdays at RPL South (China Grove) at 10 a.m.; and Thursdays at RPL East (Rockwell) at 10 a.m.

“Summer Storytimes” (Preschool) runs June 6-July 21. The interactive, 30- to 45-minute program is designed for preschool children as young as 36 months and their caretakers. “Summer Storytimes” will be held outdoors as weather permits and hosted by each RPL branch: Mondays at RPL West (Cleveland) at 11 a.m.; Tuesdays at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.; Wednesdays at RPL South (China Grove) at 11 a.m.; and Thursdays at RPL East (Rockwell) at 11 a.m. (Note: Due to the July 4 holiday closure, RPL West will hold that week’s “Summer Storytime” on July 6 at 2 p.m.)

The “Children’s Big Show Series,” “Books, Babies & Toddlers,” and “Summer Storytimes” will be held outdoors as weather permits. Admission is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring their favorite lawn chairs, picnic blankets or mats. Each branch will also offer limited seating and ground coverings for audience members. A responsible caretaker (age 16+) must accompany children 8 and under. For assistance with ADA accommodations, please call 704-216-8240. Mask wearing is encouraged but not required. For more information about RPL’s Summer Reading for Children, contact Youth Services Supervisor Wendy Campbell at 704-216-8258 or Wendy.Campbell@rowancountync.gov or go tobit.ly/RPLSummer22.

Children are also welcome to enjoy the Checkers Library TV series, Deep Sea Readers. Every Wednesday, starting June 1, at 9 a.m. a new video will be released on the library’s YouTube channel (Rowan Public Library) and Facebook (@rowanpubliclibrary). You may also follow the link at bit.ly/CheckersSummer22 for access to the videos. A small craft is made during the videos and all templates can be found at any branch. Coming up on Wednesday, June 8, at 9 a.m., the Checkers Library TV episode Stars/Space will be accessible. Follow Checkers and Snoozer as they are off to learn about space at a museum. Before they arrive, they’ve got a day packed with exploration inside of space books, star crafts and stop motion adventures. For more information about “Deep Sea Readers” or Checkers Library TV, email Laura at Laura.Mowry@rowancountync.gov.

Summer Reading for Teens features weekly programs where teens can make fun crafts, meet peers, and learn about related resources. This week, teens will make an Ocean Mosaic Collage, transforming tiny scraps of paper into nautical-themed art. Teen programs are for ages 11-17 (rising sixth-12th graders) and are hosted by each RPL branch at 3 p.m. on Mondays at RPL South (China Grove); Tuesdays at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury); Wednesdays at RPL West (Cleveland) and Thursdays at RPL East (Rockwell). (Note: Due to the July 4 holiday closure, RPL South will offer that week’s activity as a take away kit to its teens.)

Upcoming Weekly Teen Programs:

• June 13-16, Kinetic Sand

• June 20-23, Human Battleship

• June 27-30, Monster Trivia & Drawing Contest

• July 5-7, Mermaid Sugar Scrub

• July 11-14, Recycled Paper Beads

• July 18-21, Lost at Sea game

Additionally, teens are invited to join a Tabletop Roleplaying Game: The Missing, Misty Mermaid on July 26 from 6-8 p.m. and the Teen Summer Reading Finale and National Teen Lock-In on July 29 from 6:30-9:30 p.m., both at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury). For assistance with ADA accommodations, call 704-216-8240. Mask wearing is encouraged but not required. For more information about RPL’s Summer Reading for Teens, contact Young Adult Librarian Amanda Brill at 704-216-8268 or Amanda.Brill@rowancountync.gov or visit bit.ly/RPLSummer22.

Summer Reading for Adults features a variety of programs designed for ages 18 and up (including 2022 high school graduates) and a Tales of Possibility Short Story Contest (June 1-24). For assistance with ADA accommodations, call 704-216-8240. Mask wearing is encouraged but not required. For more information about RPL’s Summer Reading for Adults, contact Adult Services Supervisor Abigail Hardison at 704-216-8248 or Abigail.Hardison@rowancountync.gov or go to bit.ly/RPLSummer22.

June adult programs:

Sustainable Snacking

• June 13 at 6 p.m. at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury)

Learn about ocean sustainability efforts and tools, as well as the healthy benefits of seafood at these workshops. NC Cooperative Extension Agent Toi Degree will demonstrate preparing healthy options and discuss their benefits. Register at bit.ly/RPLSnacking. Email Paulette.Stiles@rowancountync.gov for full details.

North Carolina Author Series: Virtual Q&A

• June 15 at 4 p.m.

RPL Headquarters (Salisbury), East (Rockwell), South (China Grove), West (Cleveland)

Zoom with bestselling NC fiction authors Ann B. Ross and Donna Everhart and learn their secrets to writing a great story. Registration is required for these author talks, which will be streamed live onsite at each RPL branch. Light refreshments provided. Register at bit.ly/NCAuthors. Email Abigail.Hardison@rowancountync.gov for full details.

RPL Podcast: “Come Gather Round Good People,” episode 3

• Available on June 27, 9 a.m.

NC folk songs and the stories behind them are showcased in RPL’s podcast series, available for free on Soundcloud. Learn about melodies and lyrics of the past and how they fit into the story of Rowan County, the Piedmont Region, and the Tarheel state. Each episode includes a musical sample of the featured song. Visit the RPL SoundCloud channel at bit.ly/RPLSoundCloud. Email David.Lamanno@rowancountync.gov for more information.

Beach Book Club

• June 27 at 6 p.m. at RPL South (China Grove)

Learn all about this summer’s hottest beach reads for adults. Participants are encouraged to share their favorite summertime titles and vacation reads in this low-pressure, high-humidity book club. Mocktails included. Questions? Call Paul or Brooke at 704-216-7727.

Pinterest Club

• June 28 at 6 p.m. at RPL East (Rockwell)

June’s Pinterest-inspired project is an acrylic tropical ocean scene. Registration is required as space is limited. Questions? Call Sydney at 704-216-7841.

Book Bites Book Club

• June 28 at 6 p.m. at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury)

June’s book is Nicholas Sparks’ “Message in a Bottle.” This club meets in person at RPL Headquarters in Salisbury and live via Zoom; participants may access via video or audio-only. Email Paulette.Stiles@rowancountync.gov for full details.