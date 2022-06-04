Laura Allen column: Rowan youths excel in 4-H Rabbit Show

By Laura Allen

N.C. Cooperative Extension

This year, Rowan County Cooperative Extension, along with Cabarrus and Iredell cooperative extensions, hosted the 4-H Piedmont Rabbit Project. This project was led by the livestock and 4-H Extension agents in all three counties and involved a total of 19 youths. Rowan County was well represented in this project, with 11 youth participants.

Local youths registered for this project back in March, where they could sign up to show their own rabbit or they could borrow a rabbit that was provided to them. As part of this project, youths attended two learning sessions where they learned about proper nutrition and care for their rabbits and proper showing techniques.

On May 21, all 4-H’ers came together in Rowan County for the 4-H Piedmont Rabbit Project Show. Two judges were present to judge each of the rabbits on their physical traits (known as a type show). The judges also judged showmanship, where they critiqued each youth in their rabbit showing abilities.

The results of the rabbit show for Rowan County 4-H exhibitors included:

Showmanship:

Ages 5-7: Noah Ashby, Cora Holshouser, Gracy Mowery, Lainey Plott, Lynlee Propst

Ages 8-10: Kierra Collins, Josiah Mowery, Brooklyn Parker, John Tucker

Ages 11-12: Ayden Flaherty, first place

Ages 16-18: Charlene Holt, first place

Type (shown by breed):

Dutch Cross: Brooklynn Parker, first place

French Lop X English Spot Cross: Charlene Holt, first place

Rhinelander: Kierra Collins, first place

Netherland Dwarf: Ayden Flaherty, first place

New Zealand: Cora Holshouser, first place

Mixed Breed Class 1: John Tucker, first place; Lynlee Propst

Mixed Breed Class 2: Noah Ashby, first place; Josiah Mowery

Mixed Breed Class 3: Grace Mowery, Lainey Plott

Best of Show (mixed breed):

Dutch Cross shown by Brooklynn Parker

Congratulations to all of these 4-H’ers on a job well done!

If you are interested in learning more about this project or about other 4-H opportunities (for youth ages 5-18 as of Jan. 1), please contact laura_allen@ncsu.edu or 704-216-8970. Rowan County 4-H is the youth development component of Rowan County Cooperative Extension.

Laura Allen is 4-H agent with the Rowan County Extension.