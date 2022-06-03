Salisbury man arrested on charges of sex crimes involving children

Published 12:00 am Friday, June 3, 2022

By Brian Dlugosz

Edward Leroy White (Rowan County Sheriff's Office)

SALISBURY — A 78-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in relation to alleged sex crimes involving multiple children, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Edward Leroy White, of Hawkinstown Road in Salisbury, was formally charged with indecent liberties with a child as well as indecent liberties with a student. Both of these charges are classified as felonies.

White was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday and his bond was set at $26,000.

No additional information has been released.

