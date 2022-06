Staff report

CHAPEL HILL — Vance Honeycutt’s 22nd homer of the season was part of an onslaught by the UNC Tar Heels in a 15-4 win against Hofstra to open NCAA Regional play on Friday.

Honeycutt (Salisbury) had two hits and three RBIs.

UNC hit five homers at Boshamer Stadium, with Mac Horvath connecting twice.

Max Carlson got the start and put together a solid effort.

UNC will play next on Saturday at 6 p.m.