American Legion baseball: Eight-run inning propels Rowan to 4th straight

Staff report

ASHEBORO — This wasn’t exactly one of the classic games in the long-running Rowan County vs. Randolph County rivalry.

But Rowan County’s 15-4 romp at Southwestern Randolph High will be memorable for at least two youngsters — Alex Hagler, 15, the starting pitcher, and McCall Henderson, 16, who socked Rowan’s first home run of the season.

It came in Game No. 9.

Randolph (5-1) lost for the first time.

Rowan trailed 3-0 in the early going, but after a rocky first inning, Hagler settled down and settled in.

Rowan (6-3) put together an eight-run third inning to take control. Rowan, which took advantage of 11 walks, added three runs in the fourth and four more in the fifth.

Aiden Schenck had three hits and two RBIs. Blake Hill did a lot of damage with two loud doubles with men on base. Cole Johnson and Jackson Deal had two hits.

Zander Burton walked frequently and scored frequently.

Burton and Deal made tough catches in the outfield.

Matthew Connolly, Henderson and Maverick Walters pitched scoreless relief innings, as Rowan won its fourth straight.

“We did get a lot of walks,” said Seth Graham, who is leading the Rowan squad with Jim Gantt in Cary for the Division II Championships, “But the good thing is we got the timely hits to score those walks.”

Tatum Marsh had two doubles for Post 45.

Randolph will play Rowan at Newman Park on Saturday night at 7 p.m.

Randolph will get some reinforcements from the Randleman team that is in the 2A State Championships.

Rowan 008 340 0 — 15

Randolph 300 100 0 — 4