West Rowan All-County Scholar Kenadi Sproul

What are your parents’ names?

Gina and Brian Sproul.

Where will you attend college and what is your expected major?

I will attend the University of North Carolina Wilmington and major in business.



What is your career goal?

My career goals are to boost my networking abilities, gain new skills and become an expert in the field I choose to be in. I aspire to attain a leadership role, increase professional knowledge and become successful with anything I do.



Have you lettered in any sports and do you hold any leadership positions?

I have been lettered all four years of high school in varsity softball and sophomore through senior year for varsity volleyball. As a senior on the softball team, I am considered the team captain/leader.



What are some activities you do outside of school?

I work a part time job at L.A. Murph’s, volunteer at Rowan Helping Ministries, exercise and hang out with my friends.



What is your defining moment?

My defining moment was my osteochondral allograft implantation knee surgery because it taught me how to overcome

difficult obstacles and work hard.



What is your secret to success in high school?

My secret to success in high school is to manage your time wisely, always be prepared, and learn for growth.