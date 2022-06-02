Utzman-Chambers House will be open for tours, treats and activities before Pops at the Post

Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 2, 2022

By Ben Stansell

Despite Gov. Roy Cooper announcing that North Carolina musuems can open at 50% capacity, the historic Utzman-Chambers House likely won't open in the next few weeks. Rowan Museum's main location on North Main Street may open earlier. Ben Stansell/Salisbury Post

SALISBURY — Rowan Museum will be opening the Utzman-Chambers House from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday for free tours, treats and activities prior to Pops at the Post.

Built around 1815, the Utzman-Chambers House is one of the oldest residences in Salisbury.

Pops at the Post will start with a performance from the Salisbury Swing Band on the Bell Tower Green stage around 5 p.m. The Salisbury Symphony will start around 7:30 on the Salisbury Post loading dock on South Church Street.

About Ben Stansell

Ben Stansell covers business, county government and more for the Salisbury Post. He joined the staff in August 2020 after graduating from the University of Alabama. Email him at ben.stansell@salisburypost.com.

email author More by Ben

More News

Downtown mourns loss of Salisbury street artist Joe Heilig

Some school district employees strapped with tax bills because of payroll error

Democrats call out Ted Budd on formula shortage vote

Southeast Middle students collect more than 1,500 pounds of food for Rowan Helping Ministries

Print Article

Comments