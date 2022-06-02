Utzman-Chambers House will be open for tours, treats and activities before Pops at the Post

SALISBURY — Rowan Museum will be opening the Utzman-Chambers House from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday for free tours, treats and activities prior to Pops at the Post.

Built around 1815, the Utzman-Chambers House is one of the oldest residences in Salisbury.

Pops at the Post will start with a performance from the Salisbury Swing Band on the Bell Tower Green stage around 5 p.m. The Salisbury Symphony will start around 7:30 on the Salisbury Post loading dock on South Church Street.