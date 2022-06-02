Sonic makes donations for Teacher Appreciation Month
Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 2, 2022
Sonic Drive-In has donated $1.5 million to help fund local education needs through DonorsChoose, a national nonprofit that allows individuals to donate directly to public school classroom requests submitted by teachers.
As part of the Limeades for Learning initiative, the brand matched 50 percent of each donation made to teacher requests on DonorsChoose for Teacher Appreciation Day on May 3, donating a total of $1.5 million. With this donation, Sonic helped fully fund more than 9,000 projects from teachers across the country.
In Salisbury, six teachers from four schools received a combined donation of $949 including:
- Artia Scott at Elizabeth Duncan Koontz Elementary School for the project Upgrade Please! for Grades 3-5
- Siobhan Cooke at Elizabeth Duncan Koontz Elementary School for the project Turning Theory Into Reality! for Grades 3-5
- Krystina Wagoner at Elizabeth Hanford-Dole Elementary School for the project Let’s Fill Our Room With Readers! for Grades PreK-2
- Abbey Bosley at Hurley Elementary School for the project A Meeting Space for All for Grades 3-5
- Sarah Childers at Hurley Elementary School for the project New Chairs for Our Classroom! for Grades PreK-2
- Sarah Childers at Hurley Elementary School for the project New Chairs for our Classroom! for Grades PreK-2
- Jennifer Coble at Summit K-8 Virtual Academy for the project Writing Tools for the Job for Grades PreK-2
In Kannapolis, two teachers from two schools received a combined donation of $119:
- Teresa Bove at Concord Lake STEAM Academy for the project It Is a Great Day for Games! for Grades PreK-2
- Shyloh Fogleman at North Kannapolis Elementary School for the project Making Blended Learning More Effective through Choice Seating for Grades 3-5
“Limeades for Learning is an initiative that SONIC holds dear, and we’re proud to partner with DonorsChoose on this important work,” said Lori Abou Habib, Chief Marketing Officer of SONIC. “Drink purchases at SONIC bring joy to our guests while supporting students and teachers in the classroom.”
Sonic donates a portion of drink proceeds to support local public schools through Limeades for Learning, in partnership with education nonprofit, DonorsChoose*. SONIC has donated more than $20 million to directly fund local education programs since 2009.
For those wishing to make an additional donation to a classroom project in their community, visit DonorsChoose.org and donate to one or more of the thousands of public school teacher requests seeking support to provide students with educational resources.