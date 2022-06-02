Salisbury-Rowan NAACP prepares for weekend-long Juneteenth celebration

SALISBURY — Working under the theme “celebrating our legacy, cultivating our future,” the Salisbury-Rowan branch of the NAACP has announced its plans for a 3-day event being held in Downtown Salisbury.

The holiday commemorates the freeing of enslaved Black Americans after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation and is officially be observed as a federal holiday on Sunday, June 19.

For Salisbury-Rowan County, however, the celebration will begin early with a Jazz and Poetry Night planned at Vibez Lounge on June 17 from 7-10 p.m.

A $20 cost for admission will be the only ticketed entrance required for the weekend and will be used to pay for membership dues to help support the numerous efforts the organization makes throughout the community.

On Saturday, the NAACP will host their annual Juneteenth Celebration at Bell Tower Green from 12-7 p.m. The event will include music, vendors, children’s activities and more. Salisbury Parks and Recreation, Novant Health and the Salisbury-Rowan NAACP will be sponsoring the entire day. Everyone is invited and the event will be open to the public to come out and celebrate.

The celebration will wrap up the following day with a Soulful Sunday experience from 3-6 p.m. at Bell Tower Green as well. The Supreme Angels and The Original Sensational Aires will be participating in an “unforgettable musical experience that celebrates and pays tribute to our past, present and future.”