Piedmont Players poised to open ‘Legally Blonde’ at Norvell Theater

From the Piedmont Players

SALISBURY — When Piedmont Players “Legally Blonde” opens Friday night in the Norvell Theater, you expect to see the blonde darling, Elle Woods, sing and dance her way to Harvard, and you will! But who are really the stars of this musical comedy? Bruiser Woods and Rufus, and if you don’t believe it, just ask their parents. These dogs are veteran actors and can’t wait for you to come see them perform.

LaLa, aka Bruiser, fur baby of choreographer David Loudermilk, is reprising her role as Bruiser for the fifth time. She is a very accomplished actress. And some of you will remember Rocket, aka Rufus, dog child of Piedmont Players Box Office Manager Cam Beard Hall. She returns to the Norvell after playing Toto in both the youth production of The Wizard of Oz and The Wiz on the Meroney stage.

Of course there are human actors in the show, Bruiser’s mom, Elle, played by A.J. Reid and Rufus’ mom, Paulette, is Laura Raynor-Williams. Some of Bruiser’s and Rufus’ other fellow actors are Micah Cross as Warner, Madisyn Prater as Vivienne, Austin Rowland as Emmett, Nick Culp as Professor Callahan, Caroline Monroe as Enid, Emma Shelton as Brooke and Michael Meres as Kyle. Abby Williams, Leslie Roberts, Kara Holt, Taylor Szakal, Kristin Swilley, Lark Staley, Wendy Weant, Dennis Welch, Marc Anderson, Bailey Daugherty, Isaac Welch, Allex Phoenix, Zana Smyre-Rouse, and Kira Miller complete this talented cast that share the stage with the two biggest canine stars in Salisbury.

You may remember the story. Sorority president Elle Woods thinks she is getting engaged to longtime boyfriend, Warner. She has the perfect dress, the perfect hair and the perfect guy until he breaks up with her because he needs someone more serious if he is to run for the Senate. Determined to win Warner back, Elle and Bruiser decide to follow him to Harvard to prove she can be serious too.

Bradley Moore directs this talented cast of adults, youth and dogs. Assisting him with the production are choreographer, David Loudermilk and music director, Laurie Klaus. Owen and Elizabeth Norvell are producing partners.

“Legally Blonde” is rated PG-13 due to adult content — remember the pool boy scene? If your younger children have seen the movie, they should be fine seeing this musical. They will love the dogs.

Performances for “Legally Blonde” are June 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m., and matinees are June 5, 12 and 19 at 2:30 p.m. in the Norvell Theater.

Tickets are $23 for adults and $21 for seniors, students and military. Tickets are on sale now. You may call the box office, 704-633-5471, opt. 1, Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to make reservations or go to www.piedmontplayers.com any time to purchase tickets online.