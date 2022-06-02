NC Museum of Dolls, Toys and Miniatures selling items Saturday

Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 2, 2022

By Staff Report

Volunteer Ed Klebaur cleans items for sale at the NC Doll and Toy Museum in Spencer. Submitted photo

SPENCER — Trains and other items will be on sale this weekend at a 10th anniversary sale at the Doll and Toy Museum. The sale includes items that are duplicates or special pieces that need to be sold in preparation for a move to a new location across the street in Park Plaza. The sale includes a range of items from the collection of dolls, trains, miniatures and doll clothing.

Museum Members are able to shop on Friday from noon-4 p.m. The sale continues for everyone on Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the museum, 108 Fourth Street next to the Post Office. Plenty of parking is available across the street. Call the museum at 704-762-9359 for more information or visit NCMDTM.com.

More News

Downtown mourns loss of Salisbury street artist Joe Heilig

Some school district employees strapped with tax bills because of payroll error

Democrats call out Ted Budd on formula shortage vote

Southeast Middle students collect more than 1,500 pounds of food for Rowan Helping Ministries

Print Article

Comments