NC Museum of Dolls, Toys and Miniatures selling items Saturday

SPENCER — Trains and other items will be on sale this weekend at a 10th anniversary sale at the Doll and Toy Museum. The sale includes items that are duplicates or special pieces that need to be sold in preparation for a move to a new location across the street in Park Plaza. The sale includes a range of items from the collection of dolls, trains, miniatures and doll clothing.

Museum Members are able to shop on Friday from noon-4 p.m. The sale continues for everyone on Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the museum, 108 Fourth Street next to the Post Office. Plenty of parking is available across the street. Call the museum at 704-762-9359 for more information or visit NCMDTM.com.