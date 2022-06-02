Monthly Democratic party breakfast June 11

SALISBURY — The next in-person Democratic Breakfast is scheduled for Saturday, June 11, at 10 a.m. at the Democratic Headquarters, 1504 West Innes St.

Dr. Erick Hake, economics professor at Catawba College, will speak on the current inflation problem and how we got here with a talk entitled “The Mysteries of Inflation and Other Economic Stuff.”  Come and get an insight into inflation in our nation.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a dish to share.

If you cannot join us but wish to donate, go to www.actblue.com/donate/rowandemocrats  .

