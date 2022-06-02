Lunch and learn at The Reach Church

Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 2, 2022

By Elisabeth Strillacci

SALISBURY — The Reach Church at 722 West Horah St. will sponsor a Lunch and Learn program for Salisbury youth from June 6 through July 29.  The church will be a free lunch site for the Rowan-Salisbury School District Monday through Friday at 12:30 p.m. From June 13 to July 29, an enrichment program for youth will be offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. til 12:30 p.m.

You can contact Linda Hunt at 704-310-6054 or email at handmaiden64@gmail.com for additional information.

