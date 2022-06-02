Live music at Kannapolis Farmers Market

Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 2, 2022

By Staff Report

KANNAPOLIS —  The Kannapolis Farmers Market will feature live music on select nights. The market is held every Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the corner of Vance Street and Dale Earnhardt Boulevard. The market continues through September.

Local musicians will perform on the following dates:

  • June 2: Shannon Lee (acoustic music)
  • June 23: Jamie Brock (Nagara drums)
  • July 7: Chase Killough (acoustic guitar)
  • July 21: Randall Sprinkle (acoustic guitar)
  • Aug. 4: Jamie Brock (Nagara drums)
  • Aug. 18: Bil Jones (Country)
  • Sept. 1: Randall Sprinkle (acoustic guitar)
  • Sept. 22: Chad Andrew Harris (acoustic bluegrass and folk)

Returning and new vendors offer a variety of  local produce, meat, eggs, spices, crafts and prepared foods and sauces. While supplies last, customers can receive a free reusable tote bag when making a purchase of $10 or more from a new vendor.

More News

Downtown mourns loss of Salisbury street artist Joe Heilig

Some school district employees strapped with tax bills because of payroll error

Democrats call out Ted Budd on formula shortage vote

Southeast Middle students collect more than 1,500 pounds of food for Rowan Helping Ministries

Print Article

Comments