Live music at Kannapolis Farmers Market

KANNAPOLIS — The Kannapolis Farmers Market will feature live music on select nights. The market is held every Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the corner of Vance Street and Dale Earnhardt Boulevard. The market continues through September.

Local musicians will perform on the following dates:

June 2: Shannon Lee (acoustic music)

June 23: Jamie Brock (Nagara drums)

July 7: Chase Killough (acoustic guitar)

July 21: Randall Sprinkle (acoustic guitar)

Aug. 4: Jamie Brock (Nagara drums)

Aug. 18: Bil Jones (Country)

Sept. 1: Randall Sprinkle (acoustic guitar)

Sept. 22: Chad Andrew Harris (acoustic bluegrass and folk)

Returning and new vendors offer a variety of local produce, meat, eggs, spices, crafts and prepared foods and sauces. While supplies last, customers can receive a free reusable tote bag when making a purchase of $10 or more from a new vendor.