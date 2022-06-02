Dayvault to speak at Kannapolis History Associates meeting June 6

Kannapolis History Associates will hold its first monthly meeting since 2020 with Ryan Dayvault speaking on “Radios, Cars And Trucks” on Monday, June 6, at 7 p.m.

Dayvault will bring a small portion of his display of radios and other antiques, most of which he has restored. He will also tell about restoring his family’s “Mayberry Police Car,” his grandfather’s Chevy Esso delivery truck and various other unique items that have passed down through the generations.

The history group meets at A. L. Brown High School’s social room, 415 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.

Call the history room at 704-932-7518 or Phil Goodman at 704-796-0803 for more information.