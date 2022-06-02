Blotter: Man charged in assault of woman in Salisbury

A local man was arrested this week and is currently being held without bond following a reported incident of assault.

Cordaurl Cowan, 34, was charged with assaulting a female on Wednesday morning in Salisbury. Cowan was arrested after officers responded to a call in the 1300 block of W. Horah Street. He is being held at the Rowan County Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in court on June 27.

In other Salisbury Police reports:

Police are investigating an assault against a minor that reportedly occurred in Salisbury between Monday and Tuesday morning. The alleged assault occurred in the 1500 block of Old Wilkesboro Road to a 9-year-old victim. The incident is being treated as a case of child abuse. No further information has been released at this time.

Officers responded to reports of a burglary in the 800 block of E. Franklin Street on Tuesday morning. Officers found signs of forced entry on the property and the incident remains under investigation.

A woman was the victim of larceny in Salisbury on Sunday afternoon in the 800 block in W. Jake Alexander Boulevard. The total estimated loss for the victim is estimated at $914.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports: