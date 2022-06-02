Blotter: June 2

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A man was the victim of larceny after his vehicle was broken into in the 400 block of East Innes Street. The crime was reported on Tuesday evening and police report that the estimated property loss was around $1,080.

• A woman was the victim of larceny on Monday in the 600 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard. The victim reported her

iPhone 11 was stolen with a total estimated value of $500.

In Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A man was the victim of larceny on Tuesday in Salisbury. The incident reportedly occurred in the 400 block of Webb Road. The total estimated loss was $1,440 and included $1,200 in tools, $200 in hand trucks and various other materials.

• A woman reported having two cell phones, cash and a purse stolen from her on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred in the 100 block of Tingle Drive and the total estimated loss was $2,200.