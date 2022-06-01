Legion baseball: Road romp for Rowan County

Staff report

MOCKSVILLE — Casey Crawford pitched three sharp innings, Aiden Schenck pounded four hits, and Rowan County rolled 19-7 at Mocksville on Wednesday in American Legion baseball.

Rowan (5-3) scored in every inning and had no trouble taking its third straight game. While Mocksville also is in the Southern Division of Area III, it was a designated non-division contest.

Schenck had two doubles and two singles to lead Rowan’s 19-hit attack.

Schenck and Jackson Deal were the Rowan players who were in there from start to finish. Deal had three hits.

Rowan led 14-0 going to the bottom of the fourth. At that point, Seth Graham, directing the team while Jim Gantt is in Cary for the Division II National Championships, got a lot of people into the game. Rowan took a look at 21 members of the 23-man roster.

McCall Henderson had three hits and two RBIs. Blake Hill had two hits and three RBIs.

Cole Johnson and Trey Johnson made good plays at shortstop. Jake Blevins made a running catch in the outfield.

Mocksville scored all of its runs in the fourth inning after Rowan turned to the bullpen. Parker Aderhold and Blake Little had two-run doubles.

Rowan plays Randolph County at McCrary Park on Friday.