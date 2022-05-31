Driver charged with DWI after motorcyclist killed on Main Street

SALISBURY — A man was killed early Sunday morning while driving his motorcycle along Main Street.

Salisbury Police reported that John Blackwell Jr., 52, was driving his motorcycle through an intersection at the 3000 block of South Main Street near Red Acres Road when the accident occurred.

A vehicle driven by Markail Hampton, 31, had crashed into a utility pole at the intersection shortly beforehand, causing power lines to fall and hang low over the street as a result. Hampton’s vehicle also struck three mailboxes and a nearby building, according to police.

Blackwell was killed when he hit the hanging power lines at around 3:30 a.m.

Officers noted that they detected an odor of alcohol on Hampton upon arriving at the scene. He was charged with driving while impaired after a field sobriety test was conducted.

Hampton was later released on a written promise to appear in court.

This accident is still under investigation and no further updates have been released.