Click or ticket campaign continues this week

Published 12:05 am Tuesday, May 31, 2022

By Staff Report

SALISBURY — Officers held a one-hour checkpoint on McCanless Road at the I-85 overpass on Thursday as part of the Memorial Day Click It or Ticket campaign, which runs through June 5. Because of the location, the checkpoint ended up being sponsored by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

East Spencer Police officers arrested one man on outstanding warrants, and several other citations were issued for infractions ranging from driving without a license to fictitious registration tags. A handgun was seized from the driver with outstanding warrants. But because the driver was not a convicted felon, it was not seized as evidence and will be returned.

At least one more checkpoint is planned in the coming week.

