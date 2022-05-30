Junior college baseball: Caldwell Tech loses 6-3 in World Series, plays Monday afternoon

Staff report

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Caldwell Tech left the bases loaded in the first and seventh innings and hit into a double play with the bases loaded in the ninth to end Sunday night’s game.

All those LOBs added up to a 6-3 loss by Caldwell Tech’s Cobras to Eastfield (Mesquite, Texas) in the D-III Junior College World Series.

It’s a double-elimination event, and Caldwell, which won its opening game on Saturday, will get a chance to bounce back today (Monday) at 3:30 p.m. The opponent will be Northern Essex (Haverhill, Mass.), which has a 42-3 record.

Eight former Rowan County players are part of the Caldwell program.