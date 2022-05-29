Salisbury Swing Band kicks off festivities for Pops at the Post

It’s hard to put a finger on just what swing music sounds like. Ask the average person and they may tell you it resembles Big Band tunes, mid-century dance numbers, or something else altogether.

For the Salisbury Swing Band, however, there’s no reason to narrow down their songs with just one genre or label. With a repertoire that covers all of the big musical eras and trends from the 20th century and even some tunes from today, this is one band that literally can do it all.

In order to pull off so many different genres within the swing style, the band includes over a dozen different musicians playing instruments such as saxophones, trumpets, trombones, drums, guitar, bass and piano with a vocalist to go along with them as well.

With so many different sounds and styles, the band is sure to put on a show and play some songs for everyone during Pops at the Post on June 4. The Swing Band will perform on the Bell Tower Green stage starting at 5 p.m.

Jim Graczyk, president of the band, expressed excitement over the event, explaining that group was “looking forward to having a good time” with the show and called Bell Tower Green a “gorgeous venue” that the band is excited about returning to play at.

Graczyk stated that returning to live shows has taken some time for the group following canceled performances in prior years due to COVID-19, making the performance at Pop’s at the Post even more special.

Based out of Salisbury with years of experience playing in venues all around Rowan County and surrounding communities, the group is under the creative leadership of Music Director Steve Etters. Etters also works as the director of bands and music education at nearby Catawba College.

Etters emphasized the fact that the band would be covering “nine decades of pop and dance music” during the event and that all 18 members of the group, including many who started with the band over a decade prior, would be on-hand for the performance.

Event Coordinator for the band, Doug Lawrence, pointed out that the group is “very non-profit” and that they emphasize working on a volunteer basis while giving back to the community through their events.

The community is invited to come out and enjoy this fun, free summer event. The Salisbury Symphony will follow the Salisbury Swing Band with their own performance at the Salisbury Post loading dock across Church Street starting about 7:30 p.m.