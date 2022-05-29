Salisbury High School grads celebrate as one

Elisabeth Strillacci

SALISBURY — Under a sun-filled blue sky, Salisbury High School graduates cheered on classmates, shook hands with their principal one last time, then tossed their mortarboard caps with joy as their high school career came to a close.

Principal Marvin Moore handed out 237 diplomas on the 50-yard-line of the school’s football field Saturday morning, making sure to tell each student how very proud he was of them.

“I stand in awe of the work you have done and the way you have carried yourselves while you have done it,” he said. He praised students for making Salisbury one of the top schools in the state, and said “You may very well be the closest graduating class I have ever seen.”

Class President Ali Khatib said they “had the high school experience all planned out, and then, COVID.” But he said his classmates demonstrated “flexibility, diligence and adaptation,” and when it was time to come back together in classrooms after so much time apart, he realized, “You’ve grown up. You’ve changed, morphed, blossomed into the young men and women of the future.”

“Remember,” he added, quoting Eleanor Roosevelt, “Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, today is a gift. That’s why it is called the present.”

“When I think of this class,” said Salutatorian William Whitaker Webb IV, “I think of two words: perseverance and potential.”

Valedictorian Mallory Link echoed those sentiments.

“It’s finally up to us to decide where to go with our lives,” she told her classmates. “I know all of us will do things that make this world a better place. I want you to know, I believe in each and every one of you.”

Following the ceremony, students posed in front of the school’s banner for pictures, then proceeded off the field and back into the school, though no longer as students, but as alumni.