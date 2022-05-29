Puckett Graduation

Meaghan Kate Puckett of Salisbury has been awarded the degree of Doctor of Medicine from Wake Forest University School of Medicine.

Meaghan is a 2009 graduate of East Rowan High School and a 2013 graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She will continue her training as a Resident in Neurology at Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem.

Meaghan is the daughter of Karen and Steve Puckett of Salisbury and the granddaughter of Lillian McGee and the late Louie McGee of Charlotte, and the late Carolyn and Jean Puckett of Rockwell.