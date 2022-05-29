Minor league baseball: White wins; another good outing for Love

Staff report

HICKORY — Hickory starting pitcher Owen White (Carson) earned another win on Saturday.

White (4-2) was good, not great in a 7-3 victory, allowing four hits and three runs in six innings against Winston-Salem. He struck out four and walked two.

Winston-Salem tied the game 3-all in the top of the sixth, but Hickory scored the two decisive runs in the bottom of the sixth to make White a winner.

White has good strikeout numbers (51 in 39 2/3 innings) and has walked 16 in eight outings.

His ERA is high (4.99), as he’s struggled more in May than he did in April. He’s allowed seven homers.

•••

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria pitcher Austin Love (West Rowan, UNC) had his fifth straight solid start on Saturday, but he lost this one.

Love pitched five innings, allowing seven hits, two walks and two runs in a 4-1 loss to Lake County.

Love threw 87 pitches and struck out five.

Love is 2-5 in nine starts. He’s struck out 52 while walking 18 in 42 1/3 innings. He’s allowed five homers.

Love had a good May. His ERA was 10.59 at the end of April, but it’s down to 6.38 now.