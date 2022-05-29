Kirby Graduation

Rev. Drs. Randal and Barrie Kirby are proud to announce the graduation of their daughter, Rachel Crockett Kirby, from Boston University where she was awarded the degree of Doctor of Philosophy in American & New England Studies. Her dissertation was titled “Consuming the South: Representations of Taste, Place, and Agriculture.”

Rachel was a Graduate Writing Fellow in the Boston University Writing Program, she was awarded the P.E.O. Scholar Award, the John Furr Fellowship for research in the J. Walter Thompson Archives at Duke University’s Hartman Center, the Chase Family Travel Grant for Visiting Graduate Scholars to the P.K. Yonge Library of Florida History at the University of Florida, and the Boston University Graduate Student Organization Travel Grant.

Rachel is a 2009 graduate from Salisbury High School, a 2013 graduate from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where she earned her Bachelor of Arts in Art History, minors in anthropology and folklore and a 2016 graduate from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where she earned her Master of Arts in Folklore.

Beginning July 1, she will be a Lecturer in History & Literature at Harvard University.