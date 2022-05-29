14,000 flags placed at Salisbury National Cemetery

SALISBURY — Approximately 14,000 flags were placed at Salisbury National Cemetery on Saturday morning. Ronnie Smith, who organized the event, said about 200 volunteers, including Boy Scouts, veterans and civilians divided the flags and went to work to be sure a flag was placed for every veteran at the cemetery in anticipation of Memorial Day.

A formal service will take place at the cemetery’s flag pole by the columbarium Monday at 10 a.m. Guest speaker will be Sgt. Brett Miller, a member of N.C. National Guard and former member of the U.S. Marine Corps, as well as bugle and taps player who has rendered the haunting melody at numerous military funerals.