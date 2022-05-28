World’s most dangerous streetball player coming to Salisbury

July Jam Featuring the “Bone Collector”

Salisbury Academy- July 22-24

JLT Fieldhouse is sponsoring a July Jam featuring the “Bone Collector”. Larry “Bone

Collector” Williams, named the Most Dangerous Streetball Player in the World by SLAM

magazine, also a personal trainer for NBA and collegiate players at various basketball

clinics worldwide.

Larry is coming to support the work of JLT Fieldhouse, Inc. in the

Salisbury community, as he committed to supporting organizations that focus on the

health, fitness and mental health of our youth.

He made a name for himself after he won the Entertainer’s Basketball Classic (EBC –

Rucker Park) MVP 5 years in a row. He was named one of Complex Magazine’s 25

Greatest Streetball Players of All Time and one of the Street Basketball Association’s 50

best players of all time.

His most recent known accolade was his “ankle breaking”

moves on 15 times world boxing champion, Floyd “Money” Mayweather at a charity

basketball game.

The event will include a meet and greet on Friday July 22.

On Saturday, there will be

three 2-hour coed clinics, in three age groups and concluding with a 3 on 3 tournament

on Sunday, with the winners playing against the Bone Collector’s team.

There will be prizes and raffles for a chance to play 1 on 1 against the Bone Collector.

About JLT Fieldhouse, Inc

JLT Fieldhouse, Inc. is a 501c3 nonprofit youth basketball coaching and mentoring

organization, whose mission statement is “Coaching and Mentoring the Leaders of

Tomorrow”. Our programs include 1 on 1 private training, group clinics, summer camps,

summer leagues and special events. We utilize basketball as our catalyst to teach life

skills that will positively impact the lives of our participants. Additional information and

registrations can be made on our website, www.jltfieldhouse.org.

Media Contact:

Antwaun Thompson

Founder/Executive Director

coacht@jltfieldhouse.org

980-234-6632

www.jltfieldhouse.org