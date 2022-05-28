Rollover results in injuries, congested traffic

SALISBURY — A convertible rolled over as the result of an accident on Faith Road near the Stratford Road intersection about 3 p.m. Saturday.

Fire, ambulance and police responded to a crash that left the convertible completely off the road and on the embankment. A Salisbury officer at the scene said crews were still working with injuries and had not begun to determine the cause of the accident. The top of the convertible was substantially compressed, and firefighters were working at the scene on getting a person out of the car, but the extent of injuries was not known.

Traffic was reduced to one lane but cars were allowed to pass through.