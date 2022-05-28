Library Notes: Register now for summer reading and opportunity to win prizes

By Stephanie Reister

Rowan Public Library

The time is here to register for Rowan Public Library’s Summer Reading program. With three age groups, children (ages 10 and under), teens (ages 11 to 17), and adults (ages 18 and up) everyone can be part of the fun. The theme Oceans of Possibilities bubbles up opportunities to read and earn incentives.

To participate, register at your nearest RPL branch, use the free READSquared app (available in all app stores), or go to rowanpubliclibrary.readsquared.com. Members of the RPL South branch will also be at the China Grove Block Party from 4-7 p.m. on June 4. Stop by to register there. The first 25 registrants at this event will receive a special prize and everyone who registers will receive a free book.

Children earn prizes after logging 5, 10, 15, and 20 reading hours. Prizes are given according to ages: babies and toddlers, preschoolers, and school-age children (rising K-fifth grade). Prizes can be picked up at any RPL branch. All children who read 20 hours receive a special reader’s certificate, a coupon for South Main Book Company, and one entry in the Super Reader Raffle held on Aug. 1. Children may log hours from May 29 through July 31. For more details about Children’s Summer Reading, contact Wendy at Wendy.Campbell@rowancountync.gov or 704-216-8258.

Teens are eligible to earn raffle tickets for time spent reading books, magazines, articles, graphic novels and/or listening to audio books. While reading hours can be recorded May 29 through July 31, hours must be entered by July 24 to be eligible for raffle tickets. Raffle prizes include a Kindle 10 with accessories, South Main Book Company gift cards, ocean wave projector, and more. Raffle prize winners will be announced at the Teen Summer Reading Finale & National Teen Lock-In event on July 29. Attendance at the Lock-In is not required to claim your prize. For more details about Teens’ Summer Reading, contact Amanda at Amanda.Brill@rowancountync.gov or 704-216-8268.

Adults vie for prizes based on their reading hours. The top 5 adult readers with the highest number of logged hours win Amazon gift cards: first place is $75; second place is $50; and third, fourth, and fifth places are $25 each. Sixth through 10th place readers will each receive a goody bag that includes an Oceans of Possibilities-themed reading light. Winners of the adult program will be announced during the prerecorded virtual children’s and adults summer reading finale released at noon on Aug. 3. For more details about Adults’ Summer Reading, contact Abby at Abigail.Hardison@rowancountync.gov or 704-216-8248.

All participants can begin logging reading hours on May 29. Hours can be entered in READSquared or you can pick up a paper log at any RPL branch and have staff enter your hours online. For questions about using READSquared, contact Stephanie at Stephanie.Reister@rowancountync.gov or 704-216-7729.

Checkers Library TV will also return this summer with the “Deep Sea Readers” series. Join the Checkers TV crew as they explore a variety of topics about sea life and more. Each episode runs 20 to 30 minutes and will be shared every Tuesday at noon for eight weeks on RPL’s social media channels. The first episode will be released May 31. Visit the library’s official YouTube channel (Rowan Public Library) or Facebook (@rowanpubliclibrary) for the latest episodes. For more details about Checkers Library TV, contact Laura at Laura.Mowry@rowancountync.gov.

Sign up today to catch the summer reading wave with Rowan Public Library. You may uncover some treasure while keeping up with beach reads.

Stephanie Reister is children’s librarian at Rowan Public Library.