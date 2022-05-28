Legion baseball: Rowan knocked out early by Post 45

Staff report

SALISBURY — Randolph County scored five runs in the top of the first inning and cruised to a 9-2 win against Rowan County at Newman Park on Saturday night.

Randolph (3-0) still has a large contingent of Marshes — Tatum, Tanner and Blake — and had little trouble winning its third game in a row. All the Marshes had big offensive nights.

Grant Little pitched five innings for the win.

Rowan (2-3) got back-to-back singles in the bottom of the first from Casey Gouge and Cameron Burleyson, but couldn’t score.

Rowan was down 8-0 when it finally got on the scoreboard in the fifth. Gouge’s single scored Trey Johnson.

Rowan got another run in the sixth when Zach McNeely singled and eventually scored on a passed ball.

Rowan had eight hits but couldn’t put them together. Gouge was the only one with two hits.

Five Rowan hurlers took the mound. Matthew Connolly threw a clean inning.

Zander Burton (0-2) started and took the loss.

Randolph 520 100 1 — 9 6 2

Rowan 000 011 0 — 2 8 3

HR — None.

W — Little. L — Z. Burton (0-2).