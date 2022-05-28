Legion baseball: Kannapolis takes control early, rolls past Rowan County

Staff report

KANNAPOLIS — It was 8-0 early, and Kannapolis won easily, 10-4, over Rowan County in Friday’s American Legion baseball action at Northwest Cabarrus High.

Kannapolis has more players than usual from Cox Mill, a very good 4A program. One of those Chargers — pitcher Joe Javier — silenced Rowan’s bats for six innings. He struck out five and walked one.

Jalan Chambers had two RBIs for Kannapolis, which is 4-1 in the early going. Jack McGowan, another Cox Mill player, had two hits.

The Post 115 Towelers overcame four errors. They have beaten Concord twice and Rowan twice in designated non-league games.

Rowan County (2-2) auditioned pitchers and basically threw “staff” in this one.

Rowan employed five hurlers. Maverick Walters started. He faced four batters — two hits and two walks — and took the loss.

Rowan pitchers walked eight, while striking out five. Luke Graham pitched a scoreless inning.

Rowan was limited to three hits. Cole Johnson, Aiden Schenck and Zander Burton had doubles. Burton scored two runs.

Rowan County 000 103 0 — 4 3 2

Kannapolis 314 002 x — 10 8 4

HR — None.

W — Javier (2-0). L — Walters (0-1).