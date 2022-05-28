D-Day remembrance event returns to Price of Freedom Museum on June 4

SALISBURY — The annual D-Day remembrance kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, at the Price of Freedom Museum, 2420 Weaver Road, China Grove.

Among the items on display will be Tom Smith’s military vehicles from World War II to Desert Storm. They are housed in the new addition, while military weapons and memorabilia can be found in the old school building and cafeteria. A WWII-era three-room house and the “Do you remember?” room are other items for visitors to enjoy.

The event honors veterans, with all branches represented. Burgers, hot dogs and other food items will be available. The Freightliner Ride of Pride truck will be on hand.

Admission is free. For more information, contact Bobby Harrison at 704-202-3301 or visit priceoffreedom.us