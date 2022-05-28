Blotter: May 27

In Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A Kannapolis man was the victim of wire fraud and he reported the crime to Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Wednesday. The total estimated loss was $430.

• Sarah Ashley Estes of Rockwell was charged with carrying a concealed firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia. Estes was pulled over by deputies for a traffic stop on Old Concord Road in Rockwell on Wednesday. In the report, deputies said they discovered drugs, drug paraphernalia, a firearm and a set of tools that could be used to commit a burglary in the vehicle.

• A China Grove man was the victim of property damage and vandalism on Wednesday morning. The crime occurred off of the 3000 block of Daugherty Road. The total estimated loss was $600 and involved landscaping equipment on the property.