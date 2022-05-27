South Main Book Company to host read-out of banned books on Saturday

SALISBURY — South Main Book Company will host a “read-out” featuring banned books on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Books with diverse content, including LGBTQIA+, people of color, gender diversity, people with disabilities and ethnic, cultural and religious minorities are generally overrepresented among banned and challenged books. In 2015, nine of the 10 most challenged books fell into this category.

The event is meant to bring awareness and to raise funds for the Rowan County Literacy Council.

A read-out is a continuous public reading of a single book or multiple banned books. An individual will select a banned book, either from home or one lended from South Main Book Company, and read it aloud for a few minutes.

The American Library Association’s lists of the top ten challenged books or frequently challenged books may provide some inspiration on which books to read from or talk about.

The business will also be hosting a raffle through $5 donations to the Rowan County Literacy Council. Winners will receive a bundle of challenging books off the shelf of South Main Book Company, which is at 110 S. Main Street.

Rowan County Literacy Council is dedicated to improving the lives of adults, youth and families by enhancing literacy and life skills, with the belief that a literate community prospers. RCLC provides instruction to Rowan County residents of all ages. As a non-profit organization, the Council’s primary focus is free and confidential, one-to-one tutoring by trained volunteer tutors. Learn more about RCLC at https://www.rcliteracy.org/