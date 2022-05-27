Quotes of the week: ‘Don’t get medals every day’

“I’m 74 years old and you just don’t get medals every day.”

— Gerald Hervieux, who received an honorary award from American Legion Post 342 after helping rescue a pregnant woman when her Tesla collapsed on her while she was changing a tire

“This is, I think, a very effective budget at addressing council priorities and moving the city forward, but it is tight.”

— James ‘Jim’ Greene Jr., who started as city manager on Monday and was detailing the next fiscal year budget

“It’s a blessing if we can do it. It takes one thing off the books for us to have the fire truck bought and paid for.”

— Shawn McBride, East Spencer fire chief on paying the last $200,000 on a town fire truck

“Because of the age of the facility, the condition of the windows, the safety factor that has gone into that, we felt like this one was our

highest priority.”

— Christopher Nuckolls, Rowan-Salisbury Schools executive director of construction and facilities on the $1.8 million project to replace

windows at Salisbury High School

“That just seems astronomical.”

— Dean Hunter, RSS board chair on the cost of the Salisbury High window replacement project

“I put a house on the market two weeks ago and I got 16 offers in two days.”

— Jayne Helms, who added a new

interactive touchscreen outside her North Main Street real estate office

“Our goal was, and is, that anyone who walks into this sanctuary can look around and see themselves here, no matter who they are.”

— Father Robert Black, rector of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church after seven new icons were created for the sanctuary

“Valedictorian was a goal, something I worked a lot of years for. And I did it.”

— Jacob Cox, who has decided to continue his wrestling career at NC State after leaving South Rowan

“I decided the business isn’t going to run me anymore. I’m going to run the business.”

— David Harrison, who had planned to retire from the florist he started

running in 1975 but is still carrying on until the right person takes it over

“This will be an event for the horsepower guys. We’ll just have to find someone who will let us tear up a field.”

— Ryan Sloop, who organized the

second annual Mt. Ulla Tractor Ride and is planning a ‘Plow Day’ in the fall