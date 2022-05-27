Local students earn awards from state agriculture groups

SALISBURY — Two local students have recently been honored for agriculture-based work and projects around the state.

The North Carolina State Fair announced the recipients of the 2022 NC State Fair Youth Livestock scholarships and one Rowan student was among those honored.

Josie Correll of West Rowan High School was awarded a scholarship toward her education next year at Connors State College.

The scholarships were given out to students who have participated in the junior livestock or market turkey shows at the fair. Applicants were selected based on their involvement with the livestock shows, academics, extracurricular activities and an original essay submitted to fair officials.

The total value of the scholarships was $2,000 and would be used toward furthering the education of these students in colleges around the country.

Alexa Perez, a student in Michelle Allen’s kindergarten class at Hurley Elementary in Salisbury, had her artwork recently chosen by the NC Farm to School program. The program is hosted by the state’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Her drawing of eggs grown on local farms will be included in the 2022-2023 North Carolina Farm to School calendar.

“It’s important for kids to learn that their food starts on a farm, and in creating artwork for the calendar and using the calendar during the year, they gain a better understanding that all food begins with farmers,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler.