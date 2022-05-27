Legion baseball: Rowan loses 9-8 to Kannapolis

Staff report

SALISBURY — The Rowan County American Legion baseball team lost at Newman Park on Thursday.

Kannapolis was in a big hole in the non-league game, but got out of it with a six-run top of the fifth to take an 8-7 lead.

Rowan was able to force extra innings, but Kannapolis won 9-8 with a run in the eighth.

Casey Crawford and Nate Green got Rowan off to a good start on the mound.

Jackson Deal and Elijah Palmer had doubles, while Aiden Schenck and Cole Johnson had multiple hits.

Zander Burton took the loss in the eighth.

Both teams are 2-1.

The teams are scheduled to play another tuneup game that won’t count in the league standings tonight at Northwest Cabarrus High.