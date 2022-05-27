Legion baseball: Rowan loses 9-8 to Kannapolis

Published 3:59 am Friday, May 27, 2022

By Post Sports

Carson pitcher, Casey Crawford. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

 

Staff report

SALISBURY — The Rowan County American Legion baseball team lost at Newman Park on Thursday.

Kannapolis was in a big hole in the non-league game, but got out of it with a six-run top of the fifth to take an 8-7 lead.

Rowan was able to force extra innings, but Kannapolis won 9-8 with a run in the eighth.

Casey Crawford and Nate Green got Rowan off to a good start on the mound.

Jackson Deal and Elijah Palmer had doubles, while Aiden Schenck and Cole Johnson had multiple hits.

Zander Burton took the loss in the eighth.

Both teams are 2-1.

The teams are scheduled to play another tuneup game that won’t count in the league standings tonight at Northwest Cabarrus High.

More Sports

High school baseball: South game rescheduled

McIntosh wins Top Midgets race at Millbridge Speedway

Warriors oust Mavericks, will return to NBA Finals

Legion baseball: Rowan County pieces together another team

Print Article

Comments